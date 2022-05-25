 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Thursday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

