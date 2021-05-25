May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.