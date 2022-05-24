For the drive home in Statesville: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
