May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.