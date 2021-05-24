For the drive home in Statesville: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the making…
This evening in Statesville: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a ho…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Statesville folks should be prepared for hig…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesvill…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Partly cloudy ski…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is sh…
Statesville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62…