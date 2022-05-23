Statesville's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Statesville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
