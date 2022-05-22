Statesville's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Statesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 81% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
