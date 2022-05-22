 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Statesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 81% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

