May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Sunday. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

