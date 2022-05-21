Statesville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
May. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
