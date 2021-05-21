This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
