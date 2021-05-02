For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
