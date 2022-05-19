Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
May. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecas…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. There is a 41% ch…
The Statesville area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. M…
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Ther…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
War, famine and an energy crunch are affecting the world’s response to climate change, but there are reasons for optimism.
Statesville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chan…