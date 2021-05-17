This evening's outlook for Statesville: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and var…
- Updated
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Expect …
For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Statesville people wil…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
This evening's outlook for Statesville: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures f…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Statesville. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies…
Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…