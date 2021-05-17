May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.