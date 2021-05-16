 Skip to main content
May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Statesville will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

