May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Statesville. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

