May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

