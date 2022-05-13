This evening's outlook for Statesville: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
