Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A few clouds. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
