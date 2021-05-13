 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A few clouds. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert