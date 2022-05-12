May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.