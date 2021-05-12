 Skip to main content
May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

