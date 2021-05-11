 Skip to main content
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

