For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Expect clear ski…
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees toda…
This evening in Statesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures a…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect period…
The Statesville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Statesville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Ch…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Statesville. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies…