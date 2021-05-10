Statesville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degr…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Expect clear ski…
Statesville's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. …
The Statesville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect period…
Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees toda…
This evening in Statesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures a…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 d…