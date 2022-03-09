 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

