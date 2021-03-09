This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
