Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

