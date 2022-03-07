 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

