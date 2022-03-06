 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Generally fair. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert