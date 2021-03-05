Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Statesville area. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.