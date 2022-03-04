For the drive home in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures…
- Updated
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
It will be a warm day in Statesville. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Statesville people will see temperatur…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. …
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville today. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. The area w…
Statesville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for t…