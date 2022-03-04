 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

