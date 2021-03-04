 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert