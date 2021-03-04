Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
It will be a warm day in Statesville. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'll see …
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We wi…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly clou…
This evening in Statesville: Mostly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50'…
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild …
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Occasional rain. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter o…