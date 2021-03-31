Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 39F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Statesville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
