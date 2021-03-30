 Skip to main content
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 88% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

