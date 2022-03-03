 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Statesville area. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

