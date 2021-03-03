 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert