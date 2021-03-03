For the drive home in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
