Statesville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Statesville: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. C…
This evening in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow.…
Statesville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. 42 degrees is today's lo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 d…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 10…