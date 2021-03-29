Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.