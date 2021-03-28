Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.