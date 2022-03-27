 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

