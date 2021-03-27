 Skip to main content
Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

