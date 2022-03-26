Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Statesville area. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
