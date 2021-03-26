Statesville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Statesville. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a moderately high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
