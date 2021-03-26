Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Statesville. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a moderately high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.