Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

