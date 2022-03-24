Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Mar. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
