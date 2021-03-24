 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Statesville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert