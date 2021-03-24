This evening's outlook for Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Statesville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
