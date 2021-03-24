Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Statesville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.