Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Statesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.