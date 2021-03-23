 Skip to main content
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

Local Weather

