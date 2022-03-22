This evening in Statesville: Cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 93% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
