Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

