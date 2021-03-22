Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Statesville: Rain likely. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally he…
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Models are show…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Statesville. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We w…
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degre…
For the drive home in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to …
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of …
This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach th…