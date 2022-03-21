 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Statesville. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

