Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.