Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

