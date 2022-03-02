Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.